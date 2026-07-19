Clutha defenders (from left) Alonso Avalos, Oliver Stirling and Jack East move in to challenge Maniototo second five Jack Wild during the Central Otago premier club rugby semifinal in Wānaka on Saturday. PHOTO: RICHARD JONES

Upper Clutha and Wakatipu will contest the final of the Central Otago premier club competition for the second consecutive season after they each scored clear-cut victories at the weekend.

With co-captain Oliver Stirling contributing a hat-trick of tries, giving him 14 for the season, Upper Clutha hammered Maniototo 43-5 in Wānaka.

Wakatipu outgunned Cromwell 49-36 in a free-flowing and often zany try-fest at Anderson Park.

Maniototo had done wonderfully well to qualify for the semifinals but were overwhelmed in the second half by a superior team for whom Scottish-born lock Andrew Horne was again named man of the match.

Upper Clutha had two forwards yellow-carded but it did not stop them keeping their unbeaten home record intact for the season.

They have downed Wakatipu twice this year, but each time by the modest scoreline of 13-8.

Both games were played in challenging, wet conditions, and Wakatipu on Saturday demonstrated what they are capable of in ideal weather.

Sin-binnings contributed massively to Cromwell’s downfall as three players — flanker Jack Dunshea, centre Clement Bolvin-Champeaux and prop Alex Chubb — were shown yellow cards, two of them simultaneously.

Wakatipu made great capital while the enemy ranks were depleted, romping away to a 42-8 lead soon after halftime.

Cromwell coach Rodger Dawson had implored his team at halftime not to give up.

‘‘We can still win this game,’’ he told them.

Not many teams come from 34 points behind to win. But when you have a player with the silky skills of second five Hayden Todd in your side, anything is possible.

Todd scored a hat-trick of tries himself as Cromwell came roaring back from 42-8 down to trail 42-29 with 22 minutes still to play.

Suddenly the impossible seemed possible. But losing giant prop Tyson Clark seriously weakened the Cromwell scrum, allowing Wakatipu to steal a much-needed tighthead out from their own posts.

The game was secured for Wakatipu when replacement forward Paulie Tuala scored eight minutes from time.

Rube Peina converted that try, as he had five others, to make it 49-29, although Todd would manage another five-pointer in the dying moments.

Wakatipu had the misfortune to lose replacement player Hawaiki Tohu-Gregory with a dislocated elbow late in the game.

Wakatipu coach Tom Cunningham was delighted to have his team go on a scoring rampage.

‘‘It was so great to play on a firm surface with a dry ball,’’ he said.

‘‘Here’s hoping conditions are similar for the grand final.’’

Wakatipu’s player of the match award went to lock Joe Tingle, by a narrow margin from No 8 Anton Huisman, who was cleared late to play after having a stronger cast fitted to what had been a broken finger. — Bob Howitt