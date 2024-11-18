Victory for Andy Bay Campbell

In the men’s interclub competition, Andy Bay Campbell overcame Andy Bay Smith 3-1 to grab a well-deserved title.

At top singles, Rafferty McIntosh (Andy Bay Smith) took on Matthew Campbell.

In the first set, McIntosh played solidly from both wings to take it 6-3.

The start of the second set was tight as Campbell tried to get back into the match.

However, McIntosh was able to keep his composure to seal it 6-3, 6-3, giving Andy Bay Smith a 1-0 win.

The first doubles then saw Gavin Mockford/Jeff Elliotte (Andy Bay Campbell) use vintage serve-and-volleying to beat Marshall McChlery/Matt Nolan 6-3 6-1.

With the tie locked at 1-1, it looked as if it was heading towards a close finish.

Mockford, though, had other ideas as he used all his court craft to combat the pace of McChlery’s groundstrokes, winning 6-1, 6-0.

The win secured Andy Bay Campbell’s title with Campbell/ Elliotte getting one last win against McIntosh/Nolan 6-3, 6-4.

In the third and fourth playoff, Balmacewen 1 took on Taieri.

Hugo Barsby (Balmacewen 1) was in no mood to hang around as he beat Bilal Ahmad 6-0, 6-0.

Connor Morrison/Will Bourne then got one back for Taieri as they came back to win 1-6, 6-4, 10-2.

With Balmacewen 1 needing just a win from the remaining two matches, it was Nick Cut-field who stepped up against Connor Morrison.

The first two sets were split as Morrison’s big serves came up against Cutfield’s crafty slices.

The super tiebreak went back and forth but Cutfield was able to break his super tiebreak voodoo to seal the match and third place for Balmacewen 1, winning 2-6, 6-1, 10-7.

In the women’s competition, the undefeated Andy Bay Sharks sealed the win against Andy Bay Dolphins.

Andrea Ryder got the Sharks rolling as she beat Heike Cebulla 6-3, 6-4.

Angela Fitzgerald/Billie Fraser then made it 2-0 with a solid 6-2, 6-2 win against Simone Hart/Crystal Chiang.

With the dolphins needing a win to stay in the tie, Hart/ Cebulla showed their volleying skills as they took the first set 7-6(6) against Ryder/Fitzgerald. The latter, though, were able to regroup and take the match 6-7(6), 6-3, 10-7, giving Andy Bay Sharks the win.

Chiang was able to get a consolation win for the Sharks as she beat Fraser 5-7, 6-3, 10-3.

- By Paddy Ou