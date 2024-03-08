Three Peaks race attracts record number of entries

Steve Tripp

It will be a bumper race to the top.

One of Dunedin’s most popular endurance events, the Three Peaks Mountain Race, has again attracted record entries. Nearly 600 people are expected to line up for the race on March 17.

The race has already smashed last year’s record tally of 500 entries.

The jump in numbers has also resulted in others being put on wait lists.

Just under half the competitors will be travelling from outside of Dunedin.

The 41st edition of the race is not for the faint-hearted, either. It covers more than 90km across the three distances.

The Three Peaks-plus-one event is the longest course — and doubles at the New Zealand short ultra trail running championships. Runners will tackle a 55km route which is an additional loop of the traditional race.

The traditional race covers 26km where competitors traverse through Flagstaff, Swampy Summit and Mt Cargill.

There is also the race to the summit which covers 11km as runners make for the summit of Mt Cargill and descend Bethune’s Gully to eventually finish at Chingford Park.

Race director Steve Tripp said some trails were slightly narrower this year due to regrowth and some of them were rocky "but it’s a trail race. People come to expect that."

He was rapt the race numbers continued to grow.

"I just like looking forward to seeing so many people get out there and have a good time on the trails.

"I think Dunedin’s got [an] exceptional trail network, probably better than any city in New Zealand.

"It’s a real asset to the city, so it’s good to see it appreciated."

