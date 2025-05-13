57-year-old Canterbury man missing since Friday

If you have seen Martin call 105 and quote reference number 250512/4395. Photo: Supplied / police

Police are appealing for information that may help them locate a missing 57-year-old Canterbury man.

Martin has been reported missing from the Woodend area in North Canterbury, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

"Police and his family have concerns for his welfare."

He was last seen leaving his home in Woodend on Friday, May 9, in his Silver Mitsubishi Outlander.

If you have seen him or have information about his whereabouts, call the police on 105 and quote reference number 250512/4395.

-APL