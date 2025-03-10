Banks Peninsula dark sky bid needs your support

Should parts of Banks Peninsula apply for dark sky certification? Send your thoughts to dylan.smits@starmedia.kiwi in 200 words or less. Photo: Supplied

Could a dark sky reserve help bring kiwi back to Banks Peninsula?

Akaroa Stargazing owner Luca Devescovi wants to turn down the lights – but he needs public backing.

New Zealand already has five officially certified dark sky areas - and Banks Peninsula could be next.

Dark sky reserves help protect the night sky by limiting artificial light which is beneficial for wildlife, human health, tourism, and energy conservation.

“We are committed to fighting light pollution because it has an impact on wildlife habitat and many other areas. This is our mission. It’s not to impose on anyone, but we want to educate the community.”

Kiwi have gone extinct on Banks Peninsula, but Devescovi believes a darker sky could help conservation efforts to repopulate the species.

Gaining dark sky certification requires strong community backing.

Luca Devescovi.

Residents would need to adopt simple measures like using dimmer bulbs, shielding outdoor lights, and minimising unnecessary lighting at night.

“People need to know there’s no light police, no one will come to your door if you leave a light on,” said Devescovi.

The goal is to create broad community consensus, Devescovi said, with residents voluntarily following guidelines.

Once the community takes steps to reduce light pollution, Dark Sky International will assess the area’s darkness and determine if it meets the criteria for official certification.

Devescovi has teamed up with Banks Peninsula MP Vanessa Weenink to get the message out and gauge community interest.

The pair will host public meetings on Saturday, March 29, at 1pm at Akaroa Bowling Club and on Sunday, March 30, at 1pm at Birdlings Flat Community Hall.

Devescovi hopes to achieve certification for most of the peninsula, with its western boundary stretching from the end of the Kaitorete Spit to just west of Port Levy.

Kaikōura, already a dark sky sanctuary, took a decade to earn its certification. Devescovi hopes Banks Peninsula can achieve its goal by the end of this year.