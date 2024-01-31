Canterbury under complete fire ban

Open-air fires will not be allowed and all fire permits will be suspended across Canterbury from tonight as most of the region moves into a prohibited fire season.

Fire and Emergency NZ announced last night Christchurch as well as the Selwyn, Waimakariri, Hurunui and Kaikōura districts will change to a prohibited fire season from 11.59pm on Wednesday, January 31.

District Commander Dave Stackhouse said there have been several significant fires in Canterbury over the past few weeks and there is little to no relief in the weather forecast over the next two months.

"Hot, dry, and windy weather is expected to continue, causing vegetation to dry out. In these conditions, fires spread quickly and are hard to control," said Stackhouse.

A prohibited fire season means no open-air fires are allowed and all fire permits are suspended.

"Our strategy is to escalate the resources sent to vegetation fires on days when the fire danger is extreme.

"This requires large responses from crews which will put a heavy burden on our volunteers, their families, and employers."

Stackhouse says people should avoid any work that may cause sparks during the heat of the day and always have a way to extinguish any fires.

"People should be prepared to evacuate their properties should the threat of wildfire be impacting on their area. You should have a grab bag ready to go, that includes a plan for your animals."