Celeste Donovan sworn in as Christchurch city councillor

Celeste Donovan signs her Declaration of Office with council chief executive Dawn Baxendale and Mayor Lianne Dalziel. Photo: Newsline

New Christchurch city councillor Celeste Donovan has been officially sworn in.

Donovan won a seat at the council table through the Coastal Ward by-election to replace James Daniels who resigned earlier this year.

She thanked voters for their support, and promised to make sure their voices are heard at the council table.

"It’s a quite a responsibility being selected to sit around this table and advocate for both my beautiful Coastal Ward and the city as a whole," Donovan said in her inaugural speech.

"I’ve always been a firm believer in people, not politics.

"The communities that make up the Coastal Ward need a strong voice that isn’t afraid to stand up and take on the challenges of the future. This is what motivated me to stand for this position.

"I hope to have some part in shaping a positive future for the area, and while it is difficult on council to be a master of everything, some of the things I will be focusing on is how do we address the impacts of climate change, particularly relating to the Coastal area.

"How do we do community engagement in a way that works for the communities, and how do we work with people that have great ideas about enhancing Christchurch as a great place to live," Donovan said.