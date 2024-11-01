House fire causes smoke to drift over city

A large fire significantly damaged a Christchurch house and caused smoke to drift across the eastern suburbs on Friday afternoon.

Fire crews from the Anzac, Christchurch City, Woolston and Redwood stations were called to the blaze, which broke out at the Pages Rd property in Aranui about noon.

The fire in the two-storey home between Breezes and Marlow Rds has caused a significant amount of smoke to spread across the area, prompting a warning from Fire and Emergency NZ.

When the first crew arrived at the scene the house was already well alight, a Fenz spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said residents should keep their windows and doors closed until the smoke has dissipated.

No one was injured in the fire.

The house has been significantly damaged and Pages Rd was blocked for a time while crews fought to contain the fire.