Lawyer for man accused of rapes claims witness was responsible for one of them

John Hope Muchirahondo.Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Warning: This story discusses details of sexual violence

The lawyer for a man accused of multiple rapes has suggested in court that another witness was responsible for one of them.

John Hope Muchirahondo is on trial in the High Court at Christchurch for more than 30 charges, including rape and unlawful sexual connection, which span 15 years.

A Crown witness told the court on Thursday he was among five people at Muchirahondo's house the night one of the complainants says he raped her in 2021.

Defence lawyer Anselm Williams suggested it was not Muchirahondo, but him who the complainant found on top of them when they woke on the couch.

"I put to you that you had left the room, and while she was asleep, you kissed her. Did that happen? "

Defence lawyer Anselm Williams at the High Court trial in Christchurch on July 30. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

The witness denied that, saying he had passed out in another room and had been with someone else the whole time.

He continued to deny suggestions Williams made, which included raping the woman.

However, he did admit his memory of the night was not complete because he was heavily intoxicated and it happened years ago.

Institute of Environmental Science and Research scientist Nicholas Curnow, who was giving evidence as an expert witness, told Crown lawyer Claire Boshier a likely match had been indicated for some of the DNA found on swabs taken from the complainant.

"In essence, that DNA profiling evidence provides strong support for the proposition that the male DNA in the swab came from Mr Muchirahondo?" she asked.

"That's correct," Curnow said.

It could not have been the witness, as Williams suggested, he said.

"The profile that we obtained did not correspond to [the witness]'s profile. There were discrepancies and it didn't match the swabs from the areas we tested," Curnow said.

But a police detective then told the court he had a discussion about possibly investigating whether that witness may have sexual assaulted someone else the same night.

"We heard yesterday [a woman] initiated or indicated to police that she would like to initiate an investigation into the conduct of this man. She had this conversation with you, didn't she?" Williams asked Detective Mark Kolmer.

"Yes, she did," he said.

"That arose out of her concerns about what might have happened while she was passed out that night, is that right?" Williams asked.

"Correct," Kolmer replied.

The trial continues today.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7) or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: free counselling for 5 to 19 years old, online chat 11am-10.30pm 7days/week or free phone 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 11am-11pm Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 Monday to Friday 9am to 8pm or text 832 Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463 (6pm-9pm)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.