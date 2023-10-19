Report calls for safety measures after Christchurch bus narrowly missed train

The Selwyn St crossing in Addington. Photo: Google Street View

A near miss between a Christchurch bus and a train has prompted calls for better safety measures at level crossings.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has called on KiwiRail to work with road controlling authorities to improve risk management for unplanned level-crossing disconnections after the close call between the bus and a locomotive in August last year.

Today TAIC released its report into the incident at the Selwyn St level crossing, where the passenger bus came within 12m of the locomotive.

The Selwyn St level crossing had been disconnected on Saturday, August 6, 2022, when a fault could not be repaired that day.

The chief investigator of accidents, Naveen Kozhuppakalam, said KiwiRail’s procedures did not adequately address the risk posed by leaving the level crossing unattended.

“The council, as the road controlling authority, wasn’t informed of the fault at the level crossing and wasn’t consulted on potential risk controls, because there was no requirement in KiwiRail’s procedures to do so for an unplanned disconnection,” Kozhuppakalam said.

“As a result, no form of temporary traffic management was put in place until after the near miss between the bus and train was reported on Monday, August 8, 2022.”

A Go Bus-operated Christchurch Metro passenger bus drove across the Selwyn St level crossing as a KiwiRail locomotive approached.

The bus passed approximately 12m in front of the locomotive. There was no collision, no damage and no injuries.

The report records that when the Selwyn St level crossing alarm system was disconnected from its power source, the barrier arms were raised and secured, and bags were placed over the alarm lights to show they were out of service.

Train control imposed a 10km/h speed restriction on any rail traffic approaching Selwyn St and the other affected level crossings.

“This wasn’t adequate in the circumstances,” Kozhuppakalam said.

“Although the speed restriction reduced the momentum of the locomotive, there was still a higher potential for a collision with a road user entering the level crossing without taking adequate observations.”

TAIC has recommended that KiwiRail adequately address the risk posed by disconnecting level-crossing protections, whether planned or unplanned; and work with road controlling authorities to develop processes for notification, risk assessment and traffic management measures for unplanned level-crossing disconnections.