Sail GP puts Lyttelton on the nautical world map

Spectacular racing in the weekend as some of the world's top sailors fought it out at the debut Sail GP event at Lyttelton Harbour.

However some Lyttelton businesses say they missed out on the promised increase in patronage, citing stringent travel restrictions keeping non-resident's cars from the area. Organisers have promised to review the event following the mixed verdict. Meanwhile the Sail GP village had its own own catering facilities and hospitality outlets.

There was plenty of high speed action with the Canadian team pipping New Zealand for line honours in the last race. However, Australia remain comfortable at the top of the overall leaderboard 11 points ahead of New Zealand, with France and Great Britain close behind.

Lyttelton enjoyed plenty of international high-speed action on the water.

The region's economic development agency ChristchurchNZ estimates the event was watched by millions of viewers worldwide. The weekend's racing had the potential to attract 10,000 visitors to Lyttelton and inject $28m into the New Zealand economy.

The Canterbury round of Sail GP was the first of a four-year commitment to New Zealand by the global sailing league, with racing set to head to Auckland next time, in 2024.

- Geoff Sloan and John Spurdle, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air