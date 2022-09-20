Sockburn Workotel site to be turned into new homes

The Workotel site housed construction workers after the quakes. Photo: John Cosgrove

Social housing developer Kāinga Ora - Homes and Communities is planning to redevelop the old Workotel site in Sockburn to meet the urgent need for housing.

The site of 15-21 Main South Rd has had a long history of accommodation.

First the site of the Riccarton Holiday Park, it was bought for $6.7 million by Tee International, of Singapore, who joined forces with local builders, Artmatic Holdings, to develop the Riccarton Workotel.

The site housed hundreds of construction workers brought into Christchurch to rebuild after the quakes, and some displaced locals.

Kāinga Ora is now looking to re-purpose it again.

Kāinga Ora regional director Canterbury, Liz Krause, said they first engaged with neighbours and local stakeholders late last year to let them know they had purchased the site, as well as their “intentions to build warm, dry homes there for people in need”.

Letters have been dropped to 250 homes and businesses near the site, an email sent to stakeholders and information sessions held with the community.

Krause noted the first of two sessions was “well attended”, mostly by neighbours of the site, people living nearby and support agencies.

The redevelopment will house families in need of a warm and safe place to live. Image: Kāinga Ora / Supplied

“The vast majority of feedback so far has been overwhelmingly positive, with people understanding the boost this will give to the urgent need for public housing in Christchurch,” Krause said.

“One site neighbour told us she thought it was lovely that so many people and families will have nice new homes.”

The project team confirmed the resource consent application is to be submitted by the end of September.

Krause said they would continue to engage with the local community throughout the planning and construction of the new homes.

The new 110-home development will feature a range of community and residential facilities. Image: Kāinga Ora / Supplied

The site will feature 110 new homes; a mix of three, four and five-story apartments, townhouses, terraced housing, duplexed housing and standalone houses.

Kāinga Ora is also planning to include a new tree-lined public street that will connect Main South Rd with Ballantyne Ave and provide access to a communal outdoor space for residents and the wider community.

Community and residential facilities will be featured, such as a community room overlooking the outdoor open spaces from the ground floor of the central apartment building.

It is expected to be completed in November 2025.