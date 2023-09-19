Teen driver in court after crash that killed 18yo girl

Adam Rapson was remanded on bail. Photo: George Heard

An 18-year-old learner driver has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a teen in North Canterbury and has been granted bail.

This morning, friends and family held the hands of Adam Michael Rapson and comforted him as he waited for his case to call in a courtroom.

Police were called to a report of illegal street racing activity in Fernside, North Canterbury just before 4.45am on Sunday.

The car was found shortly after, crashed into the side of a home on McIvor Place in Rangiora after hitting a tree.

One of the four passengers in the vehicle, Zara Mitchell, died at the scene.

Rapson appeared at Christchurch District Court this morning before Judge Quentin Hix, facing four charges.

Canterbury rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper earlier said the car fled the scene and police pursued the vehicle for a time but stopped “due to the manner of driving and the urban environment”.

The charges include dangerous driving causing death, failing to stop for police, being an unaccompanied learner driver, and driving a car that had been ordered off the road by an order in writing before new evidence of vehicle inspection had been obtained for and displayed on the vehicle.

Dangerous driving causing death carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment.

Rapson’s lawyer, Kerry Cook, sought a remand on bail until October 17. The application was not opposed by police.

Rapson, who stood quietly in the dock throughout the hearing, was remanded on bail.

Among the passengers in the car was Zara’s boyfriend of two-and-a-half years.

The 16-year-old’s mother, who the Herald has agreed not to name, received a message from a friend about 7.50am on Sunday saying they had heard there had been a crash and that the woman’s son was in the car and his girlfriend Zara was dead.

Adam Rapson leaves court with his supporters and lawyer Kerry Cook (front). Photo: George Heard

The mother said she was “in disbelief”, and began to receive other messages and phone calls shortly after. The pair then went to the police station to pick up her son.

She believed the group of friends were not racing but had been to a “boy racer meet-up”.

“It’s where a whole lot of people, car enthusiasts, they go out, they show off their cars and do that kind of stuff.

She said her son, who was in the backseat of the car, was “absolutely broken”, and was not opening up much at this stage.

“All he could say was ‘I tried to help her’,” she said.

“He just keeps saying that he’s alone now, he’s on his own.”

Her son had spent Sunday afternoon with Zara’s mother. The pair were “each other’s first love,” his mother said.

“She came around when he was 14 and just turned his whole life around. She got him on track.”

Zara Mitchell, 18, was killed in the crash on Sunday morning. Photo: Facebook

She said there were plenty of rumours being spread about what happened.

“At the end of the day the only ones that actually know what happened were the ones in the car,” she said.

“They’re not these kids that go out and do ram raids, they’re not these kids that go out and do stupid s… they went out one night and hung out with their mates and it turned into this.”

She said Zara’s parents were “beside themselves”.

The 16-year-old’s mother posted a tribute to Zara on her Facebook page on Sunday.

”No words can express this tragedy we are going through losing someone so close.

“Someone that was part of the family, someone I classed as a daughter, my kids’ big sister, my son’s real true love.”

She said the teen “brought light into everyone’s worlds.

“Even if it was just coming into my house to steal snacks, to the long talks and sleepovers we would have, you gave my girls a big sister to look up to.

“You showed my son what it was really like to feel love and give love. You were helping him get on the right foot in life. You had so many big dreams we used to talk about working you towards.

“I’ve shed so many tears for you and I’m sure I’ll shed more, but I can just hear your little voice saying ‘oh you’ll be OK’.”

The car crashed into a tree and then a house on McIvor Place in Rangiora. Photo: George Heard

On Sunday, Zara’s parents posted photos of their beloved daughter on social media.

“Rest in love my beautiful girl,” her mother posted.

A Givealittle page has been created for Zara’s family.

Cooper told the Herald the teen’s family were devastated.

“This is the result of illegal street racing at night.”

‘It was a mess’

The owner of the home, Barry, told the Herald he woke up after hearing a crash and breaking glass.

He went to investigate, thinking someone could be breaking into his house.

“I came out here to the lounge and there was a big chunk of wood that had gone right through the window with glass all through the lounge.

“The guys were yelling out they wanted the police, so I rang the police and the ambulance turned up as well.

“Unfortunately, the young girl passed away.”

The passengers of the car were across the road yelling, Barry said.

“When I came out here I couldn’t believe it. It was a mess.”

He said a sleeper at the front of his house stopped the car from going into his lounge.

“I would say he was going at a hell of a pace, the only thing that stopped him going right through to my lounge was the sleeper, the back wheel hit that and it stopped him, otherwise he would’ve kept going.”

The police were on the scene within 30 seconds of calling, he said.

Asked if he had any issues with boy racers down his street, he said they hear them in the mornings sometimes.

He believed the rest of the group were “all reasonably young kids”.

“It’s just a sad day for some family.”

Photos from the scene show the mangled wreck of the vehicle crashed in the front garden of a home near a large tree.

A pink sticker, ordering the car off the road, can be seen affixed to the car’s windscreen.

Several investigations will now take place, including inquiries by the Serious Crash Unit and the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

By Sam Sherwood