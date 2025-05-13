Voters buttons pushed by rates, potholes, e-scooters

Ali Jones and Tony Simons were the first city council candidates to announce their election bids. Reporter Dylan Smits finds out how their campaigns are rolling

Ali Jones talking to a Mairehau resident. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Ali Jones (independent, Innes Ward)

The October local body elections will not be Jones’ first rodeo. She has run five campaigns since 2013, two to become a city councillor and three to be a community board member.

She has only lost one of them, going down to city councillor and deputy mayor Pauline Cotter in the 2022 election by just eight votes after calling for a recount.

Jones is again trying to make waves in the Innes Ward in a bid to unseat Cotter.

She says she has knocked on about 1000 doors since starting her campaign in February.

“It’s definitely my favourite part of campaigning and being part of council. You talk to loads of different people from different backgrounds and it’s really the best way to find out what people care about.”

The most common concerns Jones hears from residents is about high rates rises and wasteful spending.

“They want their roads, their rubbish and their rates managed well, and stop the spending on unnecessary things. That’s the feedback I’m getting.”

The way Jones campaigns has not changed much over the years, she said.

While door-knocking, she has noticed more people saying they have “had enough” of the current city councillors.

“There are far more people that seem to want a change around the council table and there are more people who understand the changes they want is keeping rates down and focusing on the basics.”

As a Waipapa Papanui-Innes-Central Community Board member, Jones says she is already in a position to help people with their concerns.

“People point out issues to me with footpaths or graffiti and the like near their houses.”

Jones said she ends up reporting a lot of issues to the council via the Snap Send Solve app “which is a great way of just being of service and getting little things done”.

The Innes Ward’s growing ethnic diversity has also been a focus for Jones. “You’ll sometimes have multi-generational families from India, for example, and they’re actually really interested in engaging with council and knowing how to enrol, even if they have been here just a short time.”

Tony Simons at the Buddha’s birthday celebration. Photo: Supplied

Tony Simons (independent, Riccarton Ward)

It will the first time Simons’ has run for a seat at the council table. He believes he has the skills and knowledge to serve the Riccarton Ward. But Simons readily admits to being “out of my comfort zone” when asking people to vote for him.

“It can be quite confronting because you’re inviting people to reject you. I think what I’m coming to grips with is that you just need to accept that criticism isn’t personal. Most of the time it is just people’s frustration with the city council.”

The former radio and print journalist has enjoyed asking residents about their issues with the council.

“There’s concerns around the condition of roads and footpaths and people seem very agitated about council throwing in speed platforms and road humps willy-nilly.”

Other issues raised include a lack of on-street parking for people living in new multi-unit properties and too many e-scooter and e-bike users riding on footpaths.

Simons has been attending more community events, such as the Riccarton RSA’s Anzac Day service and the Buddha’s birthday celebration at the Fo Guang Shan Temple.

He has also been calling into people’s homes to drop of leaflets.

Simons said negative social media comments about him had also taken some getting used to.

“There’s not too much of it and other people get it way worse but when it gets directed at you, it’s much closer to home.”

Simons says running as an independent candidate has strengths and challenges.

Simons disapproves of party politics in local government, but says some people seem to find it easier to vote for party-aligned candidates.

“When someone’s voting for their MP, they don’t vote for the Green Party person because they really like the person. It’s because they represent the Green brand and values. I have to build my own.”

Simons has been walking around commercial centres, such as Bush Inn and Riccarton Rd near Westfield mall, where he has noticed the “withering” state of businesses.

“It’s a shame. They should be real hubs for Christchurch.”

Simons plans to keep talking to business owners during his campaign to find why so many are closing their doors in Riccarton.