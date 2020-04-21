Watch: Brothers start news show to give kids a voice

Two Christchurch kids are taking on the mainstream media in a bid to give young people a voice when it comes to Covid-19 coverage.

Nine-year-old Finn and his brother Arlo, 6, have started their own news channel, McFaddens News, where they discuss Covid-19 developments and world politics most afternoons from their dining room table.

Finn started the channel because he wanted to keep people without access to other news sources informed and give youth a voice when it comes to coverage of the pandemic.

While he was a big fan of Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, he thought United States President Donald Trump's handling of the virus has been "awful".

"(The US) has more deaths than New Zealand and he wants to reopen the US," he said.

He said if they could get anyone on their show it would be Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"I want her to tell us more about some stuff we might not know."

Finn and Arlo Burnett prepare for their latest edition of McFaddens News. Photo: Supplied

Arlo said even though his brother had been "hassling" him to get involved in the show, he is enjoying it and found it exciting to see their fan base grow.

Arlo said he was excited to go back to school next week when NZ moves into the alert level 3 restrictions.

He said he was particularly excited to see his friends and regain a bit of structure as his dad is not the best homeschool teacher.

The brothers plan to continue broadcasting once they go back to school.

Their father, Ryan Burnett, said they would usually film the show in one take after the daily Covid-19 update.

"I think they have fun with it, they get to use a bit of technology, which is cool, and it is about how they see the world I guess - sometimes it is a bit random," he said

"Finn is a bit rigid . . . he is probably the anchor and then Arlo is a bit more a free-spirited individual. He kind of props it up with a bit more sideline entertainment, I think it is a good dynamic between them.

"Their thoughts around starting it were the news is dominated by all these big adults and their big adult words and I think they wanted to show how all of this is affecting them in their world, so it is just a bit of an outlet for them."