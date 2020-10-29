Thursday, 29 October 2020

When a City Rises - The People's Story: Quake rebuild film now in cinemas

    When a City Rises - The People's Story is out in cinemas today detailing the rebuild since the Christchurch earthquake.

    The film is a sequel to 'When a City Falls' and documents the turbulent last ten years in the city but also highlights the achievements during that time.

    One of the film's stars is Dame Sue Bagshaw who worked to help young people in the aftermath of the earthquake.

    Film-maker Gerard Smythe spoke to Chris Lynch on Newstalk ZB today.

    He said the process for the film began three or four years ago when he started following certain people and their outcomes.

    "We had about 600 hours of footage to fit into 90 minutes. We chose the story of the central city, how do you rebuild a central city, the changing nature of a central city. We made that the story really."

    Gerard Smythe. Photo / Supplied
    Smythe said the central government stepped in after the quake and decided to rebuild the city in a certain way.

    "Unfortunately that happened at a time when the nature of city centers was changing.

    "Because of the malls, we no longer go to the city like we used to. It's no longer a CBD, it's a place where people can live."

    He does not think the story is over yet, Smythe said.

    "I reckon it's half time, I reckon it's time for us to take stock and for the people, the little guys, to come in.

    "We can get back to having a buzzing city."

    Find out more about the documentary here.

