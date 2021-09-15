Work starts on new Dallington community picnic area

The Dallington landing should be finished by June next year. Photo: Newsline / CCC

Work is under way to turn part of the former Christchurch red zone into a new community picnic area.

The Dallington riverside landing next to Gayhurst Rd will be the first of several landings to be built along the Ōtākaro Avon River.

Christchurch City Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said the theme for the landing will be "a picnic in the forest".

It has been designed to encourage people to connect with each other, the river and the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor Regeneration Area, he said.

"It’s exciting to be at the point where physical work is starting and people can see first-hand the regeneration area transforming.

"Volunteers are in the process of planting a native forest on the opposite side of Gayhurst Rd, and the first of the three pedestrian bridges at Avondale is progressing well."

The Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor Regeneration Area is three-and-a-half times larger than Hagley Park. Photo: CCC

The Dallington landing will feature shelters, koru-shaped pathways, picnic areas, tables, steps down to the river, a water fountain, a bike stand, and a wheelchair-accessible toilet block.

The landing is expected to be finished by June next year. This takes into account the planting seasons required for new vegetation, Rutledge said.

The landing, as well as three pedestrian bridges across the Ōtākaro Avon River, are being paid for by a $13.7 million grant from the Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Trust, of which $2.3 million has been set aside for the Dallington landing.

The 11km-long, 345-hectare Green Spine in the Ōtākaro Avon River Regeneration Area extends along both sides of the river and will be restored to original native forest and wetlands. It will also contain nature trails, cycleways, landings and community spaces.