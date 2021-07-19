Cranes on the skyline as work starts on new Avon River bridges

Work has started on the new pedestrian and cycle bridge in Avondale. Photo: Newsline / CCC

Work has started on the first of three pedestrian bridges across the Avon River.

The construction of the new pedestrian and cycle bridge in Avondale, off Hulverstone Drive, in the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor regeneration area, is two months ahead of schedule.

Work started last week with the arrival of a crawler crane, which will drive the piles down to a depth of 40m on each side of the river.

The cranes will also lift two 40m steel arches into place, Christchurch City Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said.

They will then be used to build another bridge in the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor. The other two footbridges will be installed on Medway St, Richmond, and Snell St, Dallington.

The 602 hectare Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor regeneration area is three-and-a-half times larger than Hagley Park. Photo: CCC

The Avondale bridge will connect the area and improve the safety of school children in the area.

"Once the arches have been lifted into place, the contractors will install the pre-cast bridge decking panels, construct timber boardwalks and approach ramps, and complete landscaping of the area," Rutledge said.

"This new bridge at Avondale ... will provide a valuable connection to the future Eastern Reach wetland restoration area."

The bridges, and the new riverside landing at Dallington, have been paid for using a $13.7 million Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Trust grant.

The Medway Street and Snell Place bridges will replace the pedestrian/cycle connection across the Ōtākaro Avon River, which has been missing since the earthquakes.

The bridges will be made from steel truss, with concrete decks and sliding, and jackable abutments, Rutledge said.

The three bridges are expected to be finished in early 2022. Work on Dallington Landing, a planned riverside community space and picnic area, is expected to start in early August.