'Mad rush' of election candidates in North Canterbury

A last-minute rush has led to a high number of candidates standing across North Canterbury, but one mayor has been re-elected unopposed.

The Hurunui, Kaikōura and Waimakariri district councils are reporting high numbers of candidates, with elections across the board, including two mayoral contests.

Hurunui District Council

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black has been elected unopposed for a third term.

‘‘I’m thrilled and delighted that the district has provided me with the confidence to continue.’’

She looked forward to forming a new council after the election, with a mix of experienced and new councillors.

Mrs Black said she was particularly excited at the strong field of candidates in the south ward, with nine standing for council and seven for the new South Ward Community Board.

‘‘I was concerned as we entered into this nomination process, because we needed nine (four for council, five for community board) people willing to put themselves up, but the community has responded in spades.’’

An election will also be required in the west ward, while the Hanmer Springs Community Board will need a by-election, with just four people standing for the five positions, the council’s deputy electoral officer Naomi Woodham said.

Waimakariri District Council

In Waimakariri, 62 candidates are standing for 35 positions, including 43 men and 19 women, and two candidates standing for mayor.

All positions will require an election, Waimakariri District Council deputy electoral officer Sarah Nicholls said.

She said the youngest candidate is 23-year-old Ethan Nicholson, who is standing for the Oxford-Ohoka Community Board’s Ohoka-Swannanoa sub-division.

There is also a mayoral contest, with Paul Williams challenging mayor Dan Gordon.

Kaikōura District Council

In Kaikōura, there will be three candidates for mayor and 16 people standing for a seat at the seven-member council.

Incumbent mayor Craig Mackle is being challenged by John Diver and Dave Anderson.

‘‘It was a mad rush in the end,’’ Kaikōura District Council chief executive Will Doughty said.

‘‘It is good for local democracy to have people who want to put their hand up and it gives the community choice.

‘‘Now we need to encourage people to get out and vote.’’

Mr Doughty said there were 13 candidates for the seven council seats in 2022 and just seven in 2019.

‘‘There seems to be the trend nationally with the growing concerns of the impacts on elected members, but people haven’t been put off standing here.’’

Kaikōura had the highest percentage voter turnout in 2022 with 63% and Mr Doughty said he is hoping to a similar result this time.

Environment Canterbury

There are five candidates standing for Environment Canterbury’s North Canterbury/Ōpukepuke constituency (two positions).

Voting opens on Tuesday, September 9, when voting papers are posted out.

Election day is Saturday, October 11, with voting closing at 12noon.

■ Candidates

Hurunui District Council:

Mayor: Marie Black (no election required).

West Ward (four positions): Christopher Carthy, Tom Davies, Dave Hislop, Richard Roe and Chris Scarlet.

East Ward (two positions): Vincent Daly and Fiona Harris (no election required).

South Ward (four positions): Robbie Bruerton, Dave Carr, Michael Ennis, Steve Hutt, Brett Jones, Barrie Nunn, Tom Spooner, Lulu Webb and Pauline White.

Hanmer Springs Community Board (five positions): Lorna Davies, Chris Hughey, Alice Stielow and Ann Toomey (no election required, but a by-election will be held).

South Ward Community Board (five positions): Anneka Cumming, James Hyde, Brett Jones, Kevin Roche, Geoff Shier, Hamish Trolove and John Weyers.

Cheviot Licensing Trust (six positions): Steve Coleman, Murray Crampton, Geoff Denton, Phil Duncan, Susan Harrison and Frayne Hazeldine (no election required).

Waimakariri District Council:

Mayor: Dan Gordon and Paul Williams.

Oxford-Ohoka Ward (two positions): Rob Ballantyne, Tim Fulton, Gordon Malcolm and Niki Mealings.

Rangiora-Ashley Ward (four positions): James Bourke, Robbie Brine, Wendy Doody, Sam Fisher, Jason Goldsworthy, Wayne Linton, Bruce McLaren, Joan Ward, Steve Wilkinson and Paul Williams.

Kaiapoi-Woodend Ward (four positions): Nathan Atkins, Tim Bartle, Brent Cairns, Henrietta Carroll, Matt James, Natalie Leary, Shona Powell, Philip Redmond, Sandra Stewart and Prudence Stone.

Oxford-Ohoka Community Board - Oxford sub-division (three positions): Mark Brown, Garth Free, Tim Fulton, Pete Merrifield and Thomas Robson.

- Ohoka-Swannanoa sub-division (three positions): Sarah Barkle, Wayne Godfrey, Simon Hall, Ray Harpur and Ethan Nicholson.

Rangiora-Ashley Community Board - Ashley sub-division (two positions): James Bourke, Diana Hawkins, Damon Hurley and Duncan Lundy.

- Rangiora sub-division (six positions): Kirstyn Barnett, Robbie Brine, Alan Geeves, Jim Gerard, Jason Goldsworthy, Liz McClure, Bruce McLaren and Brent Robinson.

Kaiapoi-Tuahiwi Community Board (five positions): Tim Bartle, Abbie Campbell, Henrietta Carroll, Russell Keetley, Natalie Leary, Sandra Stewart and Jackie Watson.

Woodend-Sefton Community Board (five positions): Yu Bai, Joel McLachlan, Mark Paterson, Mathew Potter, Shona Powell, Prudence Stone and Andrew Thompson.

Kaikōura District Council:

Mayor: Dave Anderson, John Diver and Craig Mackle.

Council (seven positions, elected at large): Corrina Allen Smith, Dave Anderson, Te Awhina Rangimarie Arahanga, Barry Aylward, Tony Blunt, John Booker, Melanie Campbell, Rosie Clemett, John Diver, Vicki Gulleford, Kevin Heays, Ted Howard, Joshua McInnes, Mark Redwood, Kd Scattergood and Rex Stentiford.

Environment Canterbury:

North Canterbury/Ōpukepuke constituency (two positions): Tane Apanui, Grant Edge, John Faulkner, Frankie Karetai Wood-Bodley and Claire McKay.

