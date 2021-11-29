Monday, 29 November 2021

SH1 closed after crash between ute and truck

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    SH1 south of Kekerengu. Image: Google
    SH1 south of Kekerengu. Image: Google
    State Highway 1 between Kaikōura and Blenheim has been partially blocked after a ute and tanker collided.

    Emergency services were called to the crash at the Ellerton Railway Overbridge, near Kekerengu and the intersection with Ellerton Valhalla Rd, about 11.10am on Monday.

    A police spokesperson said nobody has been injured in the crash.

    "However, the road is blocked and is likely to remain so for several hours until the heavy vehicles can be removed."

    A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said the road is expected to reopen by 4pm.

    Motorists are asked to avoid travel as there are no suitable diversions.

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter