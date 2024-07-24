Fun events planned for farming families

Craig Wiggins is looking forward to the Farming Families events. Photo: Supplied

Mid Canterbury families are being offered a variety of off-farm events and activities to help them connect with others.

The events planned for August range from ice skating at Staveley Ice Rink to burger and coffee lunches.

Craig Wiggins from the Farming Families Charity said its members are offering the Mid Canterbury rural community an opportunity to spend a couple of hours off the farm in a social setting, at no cost.

The first event will be a free rural family ice skating session at Staveley Ice Rink on Flynns Rd, Staveley, on August 18 from 9am to noon.

Wiggins said it will be open to members of the rural community but registrations are required because spaces were limited.

Burger and coffee lunches are planned from August 20.

"Bring your farm team down for a free coffee and burger at one of the upcoming events," he said.

Farming Families Charity events will be at:

Southern Rugby Club, Hinds, on August 20 from 11am to 1pm; Dorie Hall, Mainwarings Rd, on August 21 from 11am to 1pm; the Thompsons Track and Methven Highway intersection, State Highway 77, on August 28 from 11am to 1pm; PGG Wrightson Mayfield, 1995 Inland Scenic Route 72, on August 29 from 11am to 1pm.