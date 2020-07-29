Bid to ensure schools notified of sex offenders in community

Matt Doocey. Photo: Supplied

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey says he wants to provide school communities with an extra layer of protection through his Member’s Bill, which would require the Department of Corrections to notify schools of sex offenders placed within their communities.

His bill was drawn in Parliament last week.

Doocey says he was appalled to learn there is no requirement to notify schools when a child sex offender was placed in a community.

"This was after I was advised by the Department of Corrections last year that two sex offenders were being placed in the electorate."

His bill would ensure all schools within 5km were notified when this happened.

"I accept that some sex offenders will need to be managed in the community but, as a parent, it’s outrageous that local schools are not informed of a sex offender’s placement in their community.

"By ensuring schools are aware of these situations, it gives them the ability to make informed decisions about what’s best for their students. I believe parents expect this,’’ said Doocey.

"I’ve received lots of support from the education sector, including from the Principals’ Association president, and most educators agree, it’s a common-sense amendment that will allow important information to be shared with schools and will give parents peace of mind."