Early morning scrub fire in Canterbury field

    A fire crew was called out to fight a vegetation fire in the middle of a Canterbury paddock this morning.

    Firefighters from the Rolleston station attended the incident on Robinsons Rd on Wednesday about 1.30am.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they received reports of bushes on fire.

    "When we arrived we found an unattended vegetation fire and we extinguished it with no issues.

    "It was in the middle of a paddock but it was unattended so we put it out."

    The spokeswoman said the fire is not being treated as suspicious. The cause is not yet known.

     

     

     

     

     

