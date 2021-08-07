NSW reports 319 new virus cases, 5 deaths

Lockdown restrictions for Greater Sydney and beyond are scheduled to lift on August 29 but the timeline is dependent on case and vaccination numbers. Photo: Getty Images

Five people have died and 319 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in NSW, as the nation's top doctor calls for a circuit breaker to halt the virus' spread.

At least 83 new cases were in the community during their infectious period. Investigations about the isolation status of 98 other cases continue.

Twenty-eight lives have been lost in the current outbreak after five people over the age of 60 died on Friday.

Three of those were linked to an outbreak on a ward in Liverpool Hospital.

There are 56 Covid-19 patients in NSW in intensive care, with 23 ventilated.

Four new cases were reported in the Newcastle area.

Two more were in Armidale Regional local government area, which will enter a one-week lockdown from 5pm Saturday.

The stay-at-home order applies to all people in the council area since July 31.

"It is time that people woke up to the fact that we're not just asking people to not go to other households. You are not expected to go to a party, you are not expected to go to a gathering," Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

The state's first goal is having 70 per cent of residents aged over 16 jabbed at least once.

That tally is at 45 per cent, having been 36 per cent a fortnight ago.

"For those who are fully vaccinated, we are to almost 22 per cent, and we are going up at about 5 per cent per week," Mr Hazzard said.

"We're not going to beat this virus until unless you get under journey with us."

The daily case figures - 28 higher than Friday's 291 cases - came after the nation's top doctor, Paul Kelly, said the number of unlinked cases, new chains of transmission and geographical spread in NSW were "worrying signs".

The state's suppression of the virus, preventing much higher rates of illness and death, was pleasing but there was no sense it was "rapidly" heading to zero cases.

"There is clearly a need for a circuit-breaker," the chief medical officer said on Friday evening.

Dr Kelly said he and his NSW colleagues had discussed options for advancing diagnosis speed, health order compliance and vaccination in key areas.

A multi-storey complex in Liverpool is being monitored by police and private security officers after 14 residents tested positive.

All other residents are deemed close contacts and must remain in isolation for a fortnight.

NSW Health is working to determine how many households are affected.

Almost a thousand contact tracers are working in NSW, Mr Hazzard said.

Lockdown restrictions for Greater Sydney and beyond are scheduled to lift on August 29 but the timeline is dependent on case and vaccination numbers.

The outbreak means all Year 12 trial exams in Sydney will be moved online.

The virus has also spread to another school, with a staff member at a Merrylands special education school testing positive.

Staff and students at Fowler Road School have been identified as close contacts and been asked to self-isolate.

Meanwhile, new figures show rising cases in Penrith (55) and the Inner West (38) over the past week.

Georges River, one of the eight council areas subjected to harsher restrictions than the rest of locked-down Sydney, has recorded 32 cases between July 30 and August 5.