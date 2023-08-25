High country station sells

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Upper Clutha high-country property Lake McKay Station has finally sold after seven years on the market.

The property, which was offered to the market with a buyer’s guide above $20million, plus GST, had been bought by a local farmer and investor, PGG Wrightson Real Estate agent Trevor Norman said.

Lake McKay Station comprised 5270ha freehold along with 852ha Crown lease, making it one of the region’s largest freehold stations.

It farmed a mix of halfbred sheep and Angus cattle.

While there was never any shortage of interest in such a property, finding a willing realistic buyer could be more difficult, Mr Norman said.

Settlement was delayed for several months pending approval by the commissioner of Crown lands of the transfer of the 852ha under Crown lease, and all parties were now delighted the sale was finally settled, he said.