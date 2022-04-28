Canadian who did naked haka faces Bali deportation

A Canadian wellness coach is facing deportation from Bali after performing a haka naked on a sacred mountain.

Jeff Craigen posted a video of himself on social media naked atop Mount Batur, attempting a performance of Ka Mate.

Mount Batur is considered sacred by many Balinese, after a volcanic eruption in 1926 wiped out an entire village – but left the mountain's shrine intact.

"When you strip naked without shame and the fear of being seen, you become a fearless child of God," Craigen said in his video.

The video received a swift backlash from Balinese people, and drew the attention of the authorities.

Hundreds of social media users in Aotearoa have since weighed in as well. One user labelled Craigen an "absolute spinner", another called him a "nut job" and invited him to Aotearoa so locals could he aha o whakaaro (respond) to his haka.

Craigen is reportedly now awaiting deportation and posted a tearful 18-minute apology video in which he said he didn't know what he had or hadn't done and blamed his behaviour on not having been "seen" as a child.

He also apologised to Māori for his haka performance.

"My intention wasn't to disrespect the Māori culture. I didn't even know the words I was saying," a tearful Craigen said.

"I was just expressing what I was feeling and I sincerely apologise for any hurt that I gave any Māori people."

"When I was on the mountain, I was just dead inside ... I don't know how to face this feeling and I still don't ... And I was hoping someone would see me, because I don't know how to see myself because I've never seen myself, I just see others," he said.

"So, I'm very sorry 'cause I'm hurt inside and it's all just expressing myself because I'm so unseen."

- Additional reporting, Te Ao Māori News