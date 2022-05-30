Kamahl Santamaria resignation: What TVNZ's head of news Paul Yurisich told staff

The head of TVNZ's news operation has sent out an email to staff acknowledging how "difficult" the past few days have been under the "spotlight" following the abrupt resignation of new Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria.

The email from TVNZ's Head of News and Current Affairs, Paul Yurisich, at 1.47pm on Monday acknowledged the scrutiny which TVNZ journalists have been put under, and praised their "mahi" in persevering in their work.

"It has been a tumultuous, unsettling few days for everyone - I want to acknowledge how difficult it has been, with us in the spotlight - and especially for those who have been phoned and messaged by other media and for those in the newsroom," Yurisich said in the email to staff today.

"The Breakfast team has been at the centre of so much and I salute their mahi this morning."

TVNZ confirmed Saturday that Santamaria had resigned, and that he had been on leave for a week "while he dealt with a personal matter".

Stuff has reported it understood Santamaria's departure came after at least one female colleague complained about inappropriate behaviour from him.

The Herald yesterday reported that there were concerns that the hiring process for a TVNZ Breakfast host who quit after just a month was inadequate.

Today's email from Yurisich also reiterated his reasons why no public explanation had been provided for Santamaria's resignation. The former Al Jazeera presenter had only been in the 1 News breakfast hosting role for a month.

"We have told media (including 1 News) that TVNZ won't be commenting further - we do not comment publicly on the existence or substance of any individual's employment matters," Yurisich said.

"I realise this is challenging given all the external interest.

"If you have any concern please feel free to talk with your team leader, a member of the People & Culture team of with Simon [Power - TVNZ CEO]."

Newshub reported yesterday that it had confirmed there were complaints made about Santamaria to senior management at his previous workplace, Al Jazeera.

Several internal TVNZ sources told the Herald staff were upset they were not consulted about him replacing previous host John Campbell and that he did not undergo a rigorous hiring process.

It is understood TVNZ staff were aware Santamaria was coming to the broadcaster before Campbell had officially announced he was moving on from the Breakfast role.

One source said they believed Yurisich had "ruffled feathers" with longstanding staff since arriving at TVNZ in late 2020.

Broadcasting and Media Minister Kris Faafoi said through a spokesperson that he was made aware of the situation at TVNZ through the "no surprises" principle - in which ministers are kept informed about sensitive matters which may become public.

The spokesperson said he had been assured by TVNZ that the situation was being managed appropriately "with the correct support in place for those involved".

No further comment would be given because it was an internal staffing matter, they said.

Santamaria was absent from the Breakfast show for the past week, and TVNZ initially explained on Friday that he was dealing with a "family emergency". A day later, the broadcaster said in a statement that he was dealing with a "personal matter".

A TVNZ spokeswoman declined to answer questions yesterday about Santamaria's appointment, whether there had been any complaints against him, or why his departure was initially described as a "family emergency", saying that TVNZ did not comment publicly on individual employment matters.

Santamaria quit the high-profile role just 31 days after his first day on air.

An email went out to TVNZ staff Saturday at 2.45pm from Yurisich to say he had accepted the resignation.

In a statement Saturday, the network told the Herald, "TVNZ has accepted the resignation of Breakfast presenter Kamahl Santamaria. Kamahl has been on leave the last week, while he dealt with a personal matter which required his full attention, and he has now advised that he wishes to take an extended break with his family.

"Kamahl is focused on his family at this time, and we ask that everyone respects their wish for privacy."

On Saturday night's 6pm news bulletin, a TVNZ reporter said Santamaria had told viewers he was going to Wellington to present after the Budget from the capital, but that never happened. Since then, Santamaria had been off air and viewers and staff hadn't been told why.

The reporter pointed out that what was earlier referred to as a family emergency was now being described as a personal matter.