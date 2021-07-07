'Leave pass': Hilary Barry has awkward encounter with fan's wife

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Seven Sharp host says she met a woman who requested a selfie but was caught off guard by the conversation that followed.
"Most unusual conversation of the last 24 hours," she said of the encounter.
Barry says the woman asked for a selfie for her husband, and the presenter agreed. But the fan mentioned she was her husband's "leave pass". The term implies the woman's husband has permission to leave her for Barry.
And the TVNZ star had a hilarious response to the revelation. She replied: "Your husband needs a better leave pass."
Barry recently reflected on the not-so-glamorous life of working in television.
"A lot of people think working in TV is glamorous.
"If you are one of those people you might like to know I cleaned guinea pig poo off the Seven Sharp couch today," she shared on Twitter.
The trio are fronting a reboot of the popular charades game show Give Us a Clue.
While Barry and Sainsbury will captain opposing teams they will be at the mercy of Paula Bennett, who will put the celebrity players through their paces as host and resident queen of clues.
Give Us a Clue sees women versus men in a battle of charades as New Zealand's favourite celebrities attempt to mime out the titles for movies, TV shows, songs, books, plays and quotations, all before the clock runs out.
The show screens on TVNZ 1 this winter.