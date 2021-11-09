No business like show business for The Gaffer from Lord of the Rings

Norman Forsey. Photo: Supplied

Norman Forsey describes himself as a 'retired thespian' - but the description may underplay the significant roles he has played on stage, on film and on television sets.

The Riccarton man has rubbed shoulders with many industry greats over the years. There was even a rock star or two, such as David Bowie.

The Margaret Stoddart Retirement Village resident’s penchant for performance may have come from his humble upbringing, which included periods of malnutrition.

Concern about his skinny legs led to some training in ballet, Norman said.

Norman Forsey to the right of David Bowie on the set of Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence. Photo: Supplied

Norman was born in 1937 in London’s Whittington Hospital, on Highgate Hill, to a 17-year-old mother.

He was adopted by a Welsh couple at two-months-old.

“When I was about four, to quote the family doctor, he said: ‘I think we should get Norman either skating or dancing to strengthen his poor little legs, to build him up’.”

His skills in tap dancing and classical ballet, plus the ability to perform before a crowd, led on to three years of studying drama at the Welsh College of Music and Drama at Cardiff Castle.

“And among my fellow students was a young chap called Anthony Hopkins.”

During this time, Norman met his future wife, Chrissie.

Norman, Chrissie and Hopkins toured Welsh theatres and village halls together, appearing in a Thornton Wilder play, The Skin of Our Teeth.

Hamfast Gamgee (The Gaffer). Photo: lotr.fandom.com

Chrissie and Norman married in 1960, soon after he’d finished his National Service.

He became wardrobe master to BBC Wales, a job he loved.

The wardrobe fittings included working with the likes of Bill Travers, known for his appearance in Born Free, and Susan Hampshire, who appeared on the United Kingdom theatre circuit and on television.

In 1973, Norman and Chrissie decided to emigrate to Auckland, where Norman worked in the ‘rag trade’ for many years, producing costumes for stage, film and television.

He also acted, appearing in an early episode of Close to Home, as well as featuring as one of the two “baddies” in Hunter’s Gold, a South Pacific Television production based on the Otago gold rush.

Then there was an extended five-week trip to the Cook Islands to work with David Bowie and the Japanese production team on the set of Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence.

Norman’s costumes' work extended into generally helping out. In the initial Auckland filming, he would drive Bowie around the suburbs incognito, while on a break from filming.

“We tried to keep it secret to avoid the crowds and stuff. When he arrived, he said: ‘What are you driving Norm’, and I said: ‘I’m driving your campervan, your dressing room’.”

Another film that Norman worked on was the Ron Howard-directed Willow, starring Warwick Davis and Val Kilmer.

He also worked on Lord of the Rings, and alongside Lucy Lawless on Xena: Warrior Princess.

Norman and Chrissie eventually moved to Christchurch, to be closer to their son and his family.

For some years, Norman acted with the Canterbury Repertory Theatre and The Court Theatre.

Later, he became a full-time-carer for Chrissie until her death. He is now enjoying the camaraderie of the retirement village.