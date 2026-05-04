Drink driver claimed he had 'the blood of Christ' in him

Photo: ODT files

A man pulled over after swerving all over the road claimed the alcohol he consumed shouldn’t count because it was the "the blood of Christ".

The 53-year-old man was pulled over in Ravensbourne Rd, Dunedin, at 6.45pm on Saturday, Acting Senior Sergeant Iain Notman said.

He said the man "crossed the centre line multiple times".

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level three times over the legal limit before electing for a blood test to be taken.

He told police the alcohol he consumed was altar wine he consumed at mass and should not count because it was "the blood of Christ".

Police are now awaiting results from the man's blood.

- Tayler Mutton