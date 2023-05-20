Mongrel Mob in brutal attack outside Palmerston North cafe

The Coffee Club The Square cafe in Palmerston North. Mongrel Mob gang members were involved in a violent incident outside the cafe on Thursday. Photo / Google Streetview

Diners ran for safety - staff closing the doors behind them - after mourning Mongrel Mob members launched a vicious attack on two people outside a central Palmerston North cafe on Thursday afternoon.

CCTV footage showed one woman scooping a small child into her arms and running into The Coffee Club The Square as at least six people wearing Mongrel Mob insignia and colours began attacking two other people.

Footage showed just how ferocious the incident was, with the two people knocked to the ground and then repeatedly kicked, punched, dragged and stomped on.

Some of the attackers even used cafe chairs as weapons, repeatedly bringing them down on the pair. A motorcycle was also driven onto the footpath behind the fracas at one point.

The incident unfolded when gang members in a funeral procession for Raniel Kiu - whose death last week police are investigating as a homicide - jumped from a vehicle as it passed through Main St, near The Square, and allegedly attacked two men with facial tattoos who were on the footpath, Stuff reported.

The victims were left bleeding with visible facial injuries, while there was smashed glass, tables and chairs left on the concrete, a Stuff reporter at the scene said.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were called to a “disorder” incident on Main St near The Square about 1.30pm.

“Two men were reportedly injured but I understand both left prior to police arrival, so the extent of their injuries I do not know. Enquiries are ongoing.”

He wasn’t at the cafe when the incident took place but was “really proud” of how his staff handled the situation, The Coffee Club owner VerneWilson said.

Staff shut the doors to stop the fracas reaching those sheltering inside, which he estimated to be about five staff and 15 to 20 customers.

“They just handled the situation really well and looked after the customers here. There was nothing they could do about the situation; the important thing was keeping themselves and the customers safe.

“We’ve had a lot of support from customers asking about us, and our staff’s wellbeing. So that’s been really good … our staff are physically well, mentally a bit traumatised.”

A few tables and chairs had been damaged beyond repair, but he wasn’t yet sure what the cost would be, Wilson said.

The cafe is insured.

“There’s always the excess that comes out of your pocket. But the important thing was the staff and customers were all safe, that’s all we were really worried about.”

The death of Kiu came after he was found injured in the street and taken to hospital on May 11.

Since then there has been an increase in Mongrel Mob members in the city, with police increasing reassurance patrols both during the day and night, Manawatū prevention manager Inspector Phil Ward said this week.