No concerns over vigilantes flying drones at duck-shooters

Duck-shooting season opened on Saturday. Photo: Supplied / Fish & Game

Fish & Game says it is not concerned about vigilantes flying drones at hunters this gamebird season.

Duck-shooting season opened on Saturday. Minister for Hunting and Fishing James Meager was among the thousands who were out on opening day.

Meager said there had in the past been issues with animal rights protesters flying drones towards hunters, as well as blocking access to public land.

Fish & Game chief operating officer Richie Cosgrove said those incidents were uncommon.

"Protesters have targeted that for a number of years, but I think most of the hunters out there are well versed in how to deal with that."

Animal Justice Party spokesperson Danette Wereta earlier told RNZ duck-shooting was not an effective way to control the population, and was banned in other countries.

"It really does avoid the real solutions, and there are better alternatives," she said.

Cosgrove said he was pleased with the start of the gamebird season, and the mood was upbeat, despite challenging conditions for hunters.

The numbers participating in the opening were similar to those seen last year, he said.

"I would say the numbers were pretty good. In the hunting spots that we went we could see lots of hunters."

Compliance with licences and limits among hunters was strong, he said.