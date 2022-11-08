Celebration as Christchurch school roll swells to 200

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The primary school in Hornby celebrated reaching the 200 mark recently.
“Lots of whānau came in to celebrate with us. We’ve been thinking about celebrating for a while but we waited until we reached that number and quickly put things in place.”
Seven pupils recently enrolled at the start of term four, which increased the roll to 205.
There were 110 pupils enrolled at the school when he arrived in 2014.
However, it has not always been that low. The pupil numbers were more than 250 during the 70s, but later dropped due to many reasons.
“People also go to different schools that they deemed to be better. We were a decile two school, so some parents turn their nose up at that.”
Since the refurbishment following the February 22, 2011 earthquakes, staff have put in a big effort to build and restore the school’s reputation in the community.
Students also learn and practise kapa haka to perform every week, as well as karakia and waiata.
Wilkinson said there are other factors that contribute to the increasing pupil numbers.
The school has also avoided a high turnover rate, with no teachers leaving the school in more than four years.
“We always get positive comments from students, teachers and visitors that come about the cultures, the atmosphere at the school,” Wilkinson said.