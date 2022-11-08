Celebration as Christchurch school roll swells to 200

There were many activities for pupils to do at the celebration last week, including bouncy castles, pony riding and swimming. Photo: Supplied

There were years when the number of pupils at Gilberthorpe School was as low as 80.

The primary school in Hornby celebrated reaching the 200 mark recently.

Paula Savage and Kate Rutherford from Canterbury University students’ association. Photo: Supplied

Principal Andrew Wilkinson said it was a brilliant event, with many activities for pupils including pony riding, bouncy castles and barbecues.

“Lots of whānau came in to celebrate with us. We’ve been thinking about celebrating for a while but we waited until we reached that number and quickly put things in place.”

Seven pupils recently enrolled at the start of term four, which increased the roll to 205.

The school is forecasted to have at least 210 pupils by the end of this year. As the building was built for 240 students, Wilkinson said more classes will be needed in the future.

There were 110 pupils enrolled at the school when he arrived in 2014.

However, it has not always been that low. The pupil numbers were more than 250 during the 70s, but later dropped due to many reasons.

Year 5 and 6 pupils perform a kapa haka at the school. Photo: Supplied

Said Wilkinson: “Initial days, the school got quite run down around the 2011 earthquakes. So it looked a bit unloved for a while.

“People also go to different schools that they deemed to be better. We were a decile two school, so some parents turn their nose up at that.”

Since the refurbishment following the February 22, 2011 earthquakes, staff have put in a big effort to build and restore the school’s reputation in the community.

A number of events have been hosted to welcome the community, including theatre nights, a Christmas fun day, and whānau evenings.

Students also learn and practise kapa haka to perform every week, as well as karakia and waiata.

Wilkinson said there are other factors that contribute to the increasing pupil numbers.

“We’ve worked really hard to improve the quality of teaching and the cultures here, brought in new values and visions.”

The school has also avoided a high turnover rate, with no teachers leaving the school in more than four years.

“We always get positive comments from students, teachers and visitors that come about the cultures, the atmosphere at the school,” Wilkinson said.