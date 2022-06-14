'A fire crisis': Christchurch firefighters voice their concerns

Firefighters across New Zealand took industrial action on Monday.

After more than a year of bargaining, the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union and Fire and Emergency NZ have reached a stalemate over firefighters' pay rates, staff shortages and unsafe working conditions.

A spokesman for the union said there is currently "a fire crisis" within FENZ, which it accused of failing to employ sufficient career firefighters and 111 emergency call centre dispatchers to meet minimum staffing.

A sign outside the Christchurch City Fire Station ahead of Monday's strike action. Photo: Geoff Sloan

He said the union is also seeking guaranteed mental health and well-being programmes that meet the needs of firefighters and ongoing access to psychological professionals.

Staff at the new Christchurch City Fire Station made their feelings known with signs saying 'under-resourced, under-valued and 713 days since last pay rise'.

The strike action was taken by behind the scenes staff but did not affect frontline firefighters.

-By Geoff Sloan

-Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air