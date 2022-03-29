Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Commonwealth gold-winning Oamaru rower dies

    By Hayden Meikle
    1. Canterbury
    2. Sport

    Oamaru rowers (from left) George Paterson, Win Stephens, Keith Heselwood and Bill Smedley, who...
    Oamaru rowers (from left) George Paterson, Win Stephens, Keith Heselwood and Bill Smedley, who won gold in the coxed four at the 1962 Commonwealth Games in Perth. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    And then there was one.

    The Oamaru rowing community has lost a third member of its famous four.

    Bill Smedley, part of the crew that charged to Commonwealth Games gold in 1962, died in Dunedin on Friday, aged 84, after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

    Smedley, Win Stephens, Keith Heselwood and George Paterson became hometown heroes when they were selected as a crew to represent New Zealand in Perth.

    With Smedley in the No 2 seat, the Oamaru four had won the New Zealand title in 1961 and 1962, and they won a trial race against the national squad.

    Coached by the master, Rusty Robertson, the Oamaru four was the last club-based team to represent New Zealand, and celebrated with Commonwealth Games victory alongside Waikato cox Doug Pulman.

    Both Heselwood and Paterson died in 2020.

    Smedley’s wife, Moana, published a book called The Oamaru Four last year.

    An obituary will follow.

    -- HAYDEN MEIKLE

     

    Otago Daily Times

