Commonwealth gold-winning Oamaru rower dies

The Oamaru rowing community has lost a third member of its famous four.
Smedley, Win Stephens, Keith Heselwood and George Paterson became hometown heroes when they were selected as a crew to represent New Zealand in Perth.
With Smedley in the No 2 seat, the Oamaru four had won the New Zealand title in 1961 and 1962, and they won a trial race against the national squad.
Coached by the master, Rusty Robertson, the Oamaru four was the last club-based team to represent New Zealand, and celebrated with Commonwealth Games victory alongside Waikato cox Doug Pulman.
Both Heselwood and Paterson died in 2020.
Smedley’s wife, Moana, published a book called The Oamaru Four last year.
An obituary will follow.
-- HAYDEN MEIKLE