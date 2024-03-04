Surprise win caps golden day at athletics world champs

George Beamish has picked up a surprise gold medal in the men's 1500 metres final at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow to top off a golden final day for New Zealand.

Earlier in the day Hamish Kerr soared to gold in the men's high jump after setting a national record of 2.36 metres.

Beamish, who has recently set national records over 3000m and 5000m, wasn't expected to contend for the medals in Glasgow.

However, he bided his time and went into the final lap in seventh place, before surging home in the final straight to take the title in a personal best of 3:36.54.

The race, not televised in New Zealand, was described by World Athletics as a "scintillating final lap", saying Beamish had won the race "from the depths of hell".

He displayed a characteristic kick, about 7th or 8th with about a lap to go and in a sprint finish pipping two Americans.

The 27-year-old US based Kiwi has enjoyed a fantastic indoor campaign to start 2024, which included breaking the long-standing New Zealand national 5000m record in Boston in January.

Geordie Beamish couldn't hide his shock as he crossed the finish line in first place at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow. Photo: Getty Images

That result ensured a second Olympic entry standard mark for the 2024 Paris Olympics after the Havelock North-raised athlete achieved the feat in the steeplechase during a stellar 2023.

American's Cole Hocker and Hobbs Kessler finished second and third respectively.

New Zealand finished the event with two gold medals and two silver medals, the best ever medal haul at the championship.

Pole-vaulter Eliza McCartney and shot-putter Tom Walsh won silver medals earlier in the championship.

New Zealand debutant Maia Ramsden finished 10th in the women's 1500m final.