Win eludes Steel despite moments of intensity

Kate Heffernan of the Steel collects a pass during the round eight ANZ Premiership match between the Steel and the Tactix at the Edgar Centre today. Photo: Getty Images

The Southern Steel has lost to the Mainland Tactix this afternoon in a cliche game of two halves.

The Steel lost 50-31 to the Tactix at the Edgar Centre.

The scoreboard did not really reflect the game, with the Steel winning the first quarter, and only trailing by four at the half.

But losing the third quarter 11-5 and the fourth 17-7 cost the Steel badly, recording its lowest score ever. It blew out in the end and it was a frustrating finish for the home side.

At the start, the intensity lifted from the Steel, with a huge defensive display across the court, and players treasured the ball for long periods of play.

It was just silly mistakes, bad passes and a brutal second half that put the game out of reach.

Georgia Heffernan was instrumental for the home side. Her workload outside of the circle was big, bringing the ball through the court and her defensive work helped keep the home side in touch.

She combined with Saviour Tui nicely and together they kept Silver Ferns defenders Jane Watson and Karin Burger quiet by their standards in the first half.

Saviour Tui secures the ball. Photo: Getty Images

It was a messy start from both sides with misplaced balls and turnovers causing a frantic pace.

But it was the Steel who were first to settle, after Georgia Heffernan plucked an intercept from the Tactix centre pass.

She bombed it down to Tui who made sure of it at the back and brought the game level.

Georgia Heffernan added another intercept and deflection to her name before the end of the quarter, while her sister, Kate, directed the attack line.

Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit and Sam Winders did a mountain of work on attack, taking nearly every centre pass and bringing the ball down the court.

Winders took a flying intercept, bringing the crowd in to the game, and putting the Steel in front.

Burley tied up Aliyah Dunn at the back and restricted the Tactix to just nine goals in the first quarter.

It was one of the best quarters the Steel has produced all season.

But the Tactix came out strong from the break, with Dunn coming into the game more and her connection with Te Paea Selby-Rickit coming to light.

The Steel continued to revert back to its old ways, treasuring the ball and working it around to get it to goal.

English international Laura Malcolm came on in the middle for the Tactix mid-way through the quarter, shifting Kimiora Poi to wing attack, and changed the tempo of the visitors’ attack line.

She was calm and helped the visitors push out to a 22-18 lead at halftime.

The Steel’s defensive unit looked strong when it set a box and made the Tactix work for its space.

But Te Paea Selby-Rickit glided through the court and ripped the zone apart through the third.

The Steel struggled to find any entry into its shooters and the the visitors experience helped the Tactix put its foot down and run out a big win.