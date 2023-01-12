10 beach basics to stay safe in the water

As we enjoy fun in the sun this summer season, Surf Life Saving New Zealand is reminding us to stay safe in the water and be mindful of the potential risks while we are enjoying Dunedin beaches.

Here are their 10 beach basics:

- Swim between the flags — If you are heading out to the beach, choose one with a lifeguard and remember the red and yellow flags show the safest area to swim.

- 3Rs rip survival plan — Rips are a major hazard on New Zealand beaches and can be deadly. Learn the 3Rs rip survival plan — it could save your life.

- Talk to surf lifeguards — Even though conditions can change quickly, our lifeguards keep a constant eye on the beach situation as they continuously scope the beach for hazards, keep on top of weather forecasts and understand the swell and tide conditions.

- Close enough to cuddle — Keep your children within arm’s reach at all times in or near the water — rogue or large waves move really quickly and unexpectedly and can sweep children away or knock them off their feet.

- Know your limits — Too many people get into trouble in the water because they simply overestimate their abilities and under-estimate the conditions.

- Always better together — There is safety in numbers. If you get in trouble in the water and you have your friends or family with you, you have instant back-up. They can help you out or get help if needed.

- If in doubt, stay out — If you feel uncomfortable about getting into the water, go with your gut feeling and stay out. It is better to be safe than sorry.

- Rock fishing — Rock fishing was the highest-risk activity for fatal drownings in 2018/2019. Take care. Wear your lifejacket, shoes with tread (not gumboots) and never turn your back to the sea as large waves can sweep you off the rocks unexpectedly.

- If you see someone in trouble — If there are lifeguards on patrol, let them know. If you cannot see any lifeguards, call 111 and ask for the police — they have a direct line to our emergency call out squads across New Zealand and Coastguard NZ as well.

- Remember your sun protection — New Zealand’s harsh sun during the warmer months and alarming skin cancer rates are why we need to cover up at the beach.

Visit surflifesaving.org.nz for more information.