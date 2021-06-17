Thursday, 17 June 2021

$1000 grant helps with getting roof over sandpit

    By Brenda Harwood
    1. The Star

    Sawyers Bay Playcentre children (from left) Layla Ellison (2), Evie Campbell (18 months), Juniper...
    Sawyers Bay Playcentre children (from left) Layla Ellison (2), Evie Campbell (18 months), Juniper Stapleton (1, on hands and knees), Hazel Mackersy (4), Kai Swete (4), Kenneth Makanesi (4), Arthur Chapman (10 months) and Ivy Fitzpatrick (3), will benefit from a new permanent roof over the sandpit. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD
    A grant of $1000 from the West Harbour Community Board, is a big step forward towards a new aluminium pergola for the sandpit at Sawyers Bay Playcentre.

    The playcentre, which was granted the funds by the board last week, will continue fundraising towards the $4000 cost of the pergola, which is needed to weatherproof the area.

    Sawyers Bay Playcentre president Sam Hesketh said the group had been working on upgrading the centre, and had installed double doors and a deck to improve flow between the sandpit and inside.

    At present, the sandpit was only sheltered from the weather by shade cloth, which did not keep out the rain, Mrs Hesketh said.

    Sawyers Bay Playcentre had a difficult year in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but had recently had a significant growth in the number of families participating.

    ‘‘We decided to go fees free for active members, and have found that parents are very keen to get involved,’’ Mrs Hesketh said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter