$1000 grant helps with getting roof over sandpit

Sawyers Bay Playcentre children (from left) Layla Ellison (2), Evie Campbell (18 months), Juniper Stapleton (1, on hands and knees), Hazel Mackersy (4), Kai Swete (4), Kenneth Makanesi (4), Arthur Chapman (10 months) and Ivy Fitzpatrick (3), will benefit from a new permanent roof over the sandpit. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

A grant of $1000 from the West Harbour Community Board, is a big step forward towards a new aluminium pergola for the sandpit at Sawyers Bay Playcentre.

The playcentre, which was granted the funds by the board last week, will continue fundraising towards the $4000 cost of the pergola, which is needed to weatherproof the area.

Sawyers Bay Playcentre president Sam Hesketh said the group had been working on upgrading the centre, and had installed double doors and a deck to improve flow between the sandpit and inside.

At present, the sandpit was only sheltered from the weather by shade cloth, which did not keep out the rain, Mrs Hesketh said.

Sawyers Bay Playcentre had a difficult year in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but had recently had a significant growth in the number of families participating.

‘‘We decided to go fees free for active members, and have found that parents are very keen to get involved,’’ Mrs Hesketh said.