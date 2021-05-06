Thursday, 6 May 2021

12,000 books for sale

    By Jessica Wilson
    1. The Star

    Organising books for the Rotary Club of Taieri's upcoming book sale are (from left) Phil Farquar,...
    Organising books for the Rotary Club of Taieri's upcoming book sale are (from left) Phil Farquar, Gail Williams, Brian Stevenson and Denis Aitken. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    The Rotary Club of Taieri is holding its first book sale in 10 years.

    The club acquired about 12,000 books from the former Scribes Second Hand Books, which closed late last year.

    Collecting and moving the books earlier this year was a "huge job" and they have been kept in storage since, club member Denis Aitken said.

    There would be a range of "absolutely everything" at the sale, from classics to children’s books.

    The books would be sold at an affordable price and there would be the opportunity to buy them by the carton.

    Funds raised would be given to Women’s Refuge and Taieri College — to help transport year 10 pupils to their outdoor education courses at Tautuku.

    While the club supported several local causes, it picked these two because there was a strong need for Women’s Refuge, and it wanted to support local youth, Mr Aitken said.

    The book sale will be held on May 14, 15 and 16 at the Taieri A&P showgrounds.

    It will be open from 10am-4.30pm the first two days and then 10am-3pm on the Sunday.

    Book collectors and dealers will be able to select books between 10am and noon next Friday, Mr Aitken said.

    A coffee cart would also be on site.

    The book sale would be a one-off and the first one the club had held in about 10 years.

    "We just hope our community support it, knowing that funds are going back into the community."

     

