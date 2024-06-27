20% drop in admissions

Asthma-related hospital admissions in New Zealand have dropped by nearly 20% from 2019 to 2022, according to a study by the Medical Research Institute of New Zealand.

The study, led by Prof Richard Beasley, also highlighted a 108% increase in the use of combination (2-in-1) inhalers during this period.

The surge in the use of these inhalers coincides with the admission reduction.

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation New Zealand chief executive Letitia Harding said the organisation’s efforts to develop national asthma guidelines had made a difference.