25 years of museum photo comp

Exhibitions and creative services officer Shanaya Cunningham makes a last-minute adjustment to photographs in the "25 Years Captured" exhibition, now on display at Tūhura Otago Museum. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A quarter-century of local photographic talent is being celebrated at Tūhura Otago Museum.

This year, the museum’s popular photography competition exhibition features every overall winner from the past 25 years.

Marketing manager Charlie Buchan said "25 Years Captured" was a fitting tribute to the incredible work of Otago’s talented photographers.

Since its inception in 2000, almost 35,000 images have been submitted to the photography competition, and the standard of work has always been extremely high.

Exhibitions and creative services officer Shanaya Cunningham said it took truly exceptional work to stand out.

"So all credit to the winning photographers."

This year the exhibition opens before submissions to the 2024 competition close, as people have until May 27 to enter this year’s competition.

The 2024 winning images will then be added to the display from July 6.

This year’s pop-up category is black-and-white submissions, and a new addition is the Tūhura School Photography Prize, supported by the Breeze, with four categories: black and white, wildlife, botanical and landscape.

Any entrant under the age of 12, across all four categories, will be in with the chance to win annual passes to Tūhura Science Centre for the whole year.