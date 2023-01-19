40 years of Neill family gatherings

Four generations of the extended Neill family gather on Saturday to celebrate 40 years of fun and competitive get-togethers for the descendants of Alfred George Neill, their partners and families, held each year at Belmont Farm near Allans Beach, on Otago Peninsula. PHOTOS: BRENDA HARWOOD

Four generations of the Neill family celebrated 40 years of family get-togethers, with a day of fun, sun and more than a little competition at the weekend.

The 40th annual gathering of the extended Neill family — the descendants of Alfred George Neill, their partners and families — was held on Saturday at Belmont Farm near Allans Beach, on Otago Peninsula.

Held every year since 1984, the day includes a chance to enjoy food and socialising, alongside six fiercely contested competitive events, as family members vie for the Belmont Cup, Female Cup and Junior Cup.

Remembering the very first Neill family games day in 1984 are the four "originals" (from left) Steve Neill, of Mt Maunganui, his father Fred Neill, of Harwood, and uncles Alec Neill, of Christchurch, and Sam Neill, of Allans Beach.

This year’s contest featured seven events, including foot races for adults and children, table tennis, pool, darts, target shooting, a general knowledge quiz and a wildcard event — the "cornhole" toss.

Organised by senior family members, the annual gatherings came about in 1984 as a way to ensure the family stayed connected, rather than only getting together for weddings and funerals.

Family members come from far and wide to take part, including across Otago, from the North Island, Australia, and as far afield as the United Kingdom.

Charlee Cockburn (9, left), of Omakau, and Mila Neill-Dorrance (8), of Christchurch, hold the Belmont Cup and Female Cup, awarded to the top competitors in the annual Neill family games day.

Otago Peninsula resident Cheryl Neill said the annual Belmont Cup get-together had been a huge success, ensuring generations of cousins, in-laws and extended family members got to know each other and remained close.

"The Belmont Cup is pretty competitive — healthy competition of course, which adds a lot of fun to the day," Mrs Neill said.

Saturday’s gathering had been "a great day for the family", she said.

Alec Neill, of Christchurch, told The Star the family’s ancestor, Irishman Samuel Neill, was brought to the North Island in 1847, as part of the British Army’s 65th Regiment, to fight in the New Zealand Wars, which took place between 1843-1872.

Neill family youngsters (from top) Billy (10) and Charlee Cockburn (9), both of Omakau, and Mila Neill-Dorrance (8), of Christchurch, rip into the children’s foot-race during Saturday’s gathering.

One of his 10 children, George Neill, came to Otago in the 1970s, and his son Alfred George was born in Dunedin in 1896.

Alfred George had two wives, Ivy and Cicely, and 11 children, including Alec.

Belmont Farm was bought by Alfred George Neill in 1933 and has remained in the Neill family ever since.

