40 years of Neill family gatherings

The 40th annual gathering of the extended Neill family — the descendants of Alfred George Neill, their partners and families — was held on Saturday at Belmont Farm near Allans Beach, on Otago Peninsula.
Held every year since 1984, the day includes a chance to enjoy food and socialising, alongside six fiercely contested competitive events, as family members vie for the Belmont Cup, Female Cup and Junior Cup.
Organised by senior family members, the annual gatherings came about in 1984 as a way to ensure the family stayed connected, rather than only getting together for weddings and funerals.
Family members come from far and wide to take part, including across Otago, from the North Island, Australia, and as far afield as the United Kingdom.
"The Belmont Cup is pretty competitive — healthy competition of course, which adds a lot of fun to the day," Mrs Neill said.
Saturday’s gathering had been "a great day for the family", she said.
Alec Neill, of Christchurch, told The Star the family’s ancestor, Irishman Samuel Neill, was brought to the North Island in 1847, as part of the British Army’s 65th Regiment, to fight in the New Zealand Wars, which took place between 1843-1872.
Alfred George had two wives, Ivy and Cicely, and 11 children, including Alec.
Belmont Farm was bought by Alfred George Neill in 1933 and has remained in the Neill family ever since.