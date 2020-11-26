Action list on agenda

Community board members are hoping a new action list will solve its communication problems.

Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board members spent about half an hour discussing the need for a new list at its latest meeting.

Action lists have been removed from all community board agendas.

Board deputy chairman Dean McAlwee said having a list of issues would prevent things from being forgotten and help solve the board’s communication problems.

"I think looking at us as a group, all of our issues ... come from communication and a lack of it," Mr McAlwee said.

Board member Phillipa Bain agreed.

As a long-time member, she could understand how new members did not know what was going on with certain projects.

She never felt like that when she joined the board because there was information on the action list, she said.

Board member Martin Dillon and Dunedin city councillor Carmen Houlahan were also vocal in their support.

"It keeps everyone informed about what is being done and what is being said, and there’s nothing being done without anyone else’s knowledge," Mr Martin said.

Dunedin City Council transport group manager Jeanine Benson said board members could send her a list of their issues and she would compile the full board list.

It would be separate from the board’s community plan and would not include operational matters.