Activities await at science fest

Putting the final touches on this year’s event are New Zealand International Science Festival production manager Willow de Jonge and director Jerome Cousins. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

The New Zealand International Science Festival returns next month, offering more than 100 talks, tours, workshops and experiences.

The festival team is putting the finishing touches to the programme before its release on May 21.

Director Jerome Cousins said there was a wide range of activities designed to inspire young and old.

This year is the Unesco International Year of Quantum Science and Technology and several events will explore the theme.

The University of Otago Department of Physics will run a show titled What Is Quantum Technology? and Rachel Rayner’s Atomically Correct comedy will offer a chance to learn and laugh.

The sun’s 11-year peak in solar activity is forecast for June and July and several events are planned to mark it.

A hands-on workshop with artist Jess Nicholson (Kāi Tahu) will allow children to craft clay tile art while exploring the science and pūrākau (mythology) of auroras.

The southern night sky will be explored at the Beverly-Begg Observatory.

This year’s special guest is former Nasa assistant director for science communication Dr Michelle Thaller, who recently retired after a 28-year career at the agency.

‘‘She is going to come and share with us all things inspirational about space, all the space stories.’’

A well-known face in space communication, including multiple TEDx talks, she will take part in several events, including school sessions on space careers and a women-in-space talk.

An expanded hub in the former Smiths City premises at Meridian Mall will be the festival’s biggest yet.

‘‘People did really resonate well with a hub location, so we have expanded that.’’

As well as drop-in stalls and activities, seminars will be held at the hub for the first time.

A parent could attend an adult-focused talk while children and parents enjoy the Imagination Playground or explore other hub activities, Mr Cousins said.

The festival was held every two years, which could feel a long time in science.

‘‘The festival is definitely a time-and-place curation and that is what is so exciting for us to put together.’’

The programme, inserted in the Otago Daily Times on Wednesday, May 21, will also be available at libraries and businesses after that date as well as published online, tickets going on sale the same day.

The festival will run from Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6.

