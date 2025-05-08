Soundscapes traverses centuries

Southern Consort of Voices. Photo: supplied

Dunedin chamber choir Southern Consort of Voices will present Soundscapes, a concert of music for unaccompanied voices, this weekend.

Featuring music ranging from the 16th century to the present day, the concert will be held this Sunday, from 2pm at St Joseph’s Chapel under the baton of Southern Consort of Voices director Daniel Kelly.

Featured compositions will include works by Thomas Tallis, William Harris, Johan-Magnus Sjoberg, Hugo Alfven, Taylor Scott Davis, Max Reger, Dougie MacLean and Billy Joel.

St Joseph’s Chapel is behind the Rattray St cathedral, in the grounds of Trinity College.

Tickets via Eventfinda, or at the door.

— APL