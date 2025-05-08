Longtime player wins five medals at champs

Tireless competitor June King shows a clutch of medals from her latest championships. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

A local woman is smashing and spinning long into retirement.

Seventy-five-year-old June King, of Mosgiel, recently returned from the New Zealand Veteran Open Table Tennis Championships with a clutch of medals.

King competed in women’s singles and doubles, mixed doubles and team events during the event held over Easter weekend in Christchurch.

She claimed one silver and four bronze in the women’s over-70s and over-75s categories.

A long-standing player and champion of the sport, King organises regular adults table tennis sessions in Mosgiel.

She believes the sport offers big health benefits to seniors.

‘‘I think it’s one of the best sports for older people.

‘‘I get 10,000 steps every time I play.’’

The game is also a good way to keep mentally sharp.

‘‘It is a thinking game, you are thinking what the other fella can’t do,’’ she said.

Mosgiel Table Tennis adult players club runs Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 3pm to 5pm, at the Taieri Bowling Club, 12 Wickliffe St, Mosgiel.

The Otago Table Tennis Association runs free table tennis coaching for anyone on Sundays, from 10am to noon, at the Edgar Centre.

SAM.HENDERSON @thestar.co.nz