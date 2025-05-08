Photo: ODT files

Road Safety Week moves into gear next week.

Co-ordinated by road safety charity Brake and sponsored by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and Beca, Road Safety Week involves hundreds of communities, schools and organisations.

The theme is ‘‘Be a road safety hero’’.

It aims to recognise people who are working to make our roads safer and also those who care for people after a crash - from emergency services workers to road designers and engineers, road workers to school crossing patrols and walking school bus volunteers, health professionals to community campaigners.

During the week, schools, community groups and organisations will also be calling on everyone to be road safety heroes and play their part in making journeys safer.

For more information, visit www.roadsafetyweek.org.nz/communities