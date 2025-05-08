Chinese culture celebrated

Zongzi, Chinese rice dumplings. Photo: Getty Images

The Dunedin Senior Chinese Association is holding an event on Saturday, May 31, to mark the ancient Dragon Boat Festival.

Dunedin Senior Chinese Association president Weidi Xu said the Dragon Boat Festival was a celebration of thousands of years of traditional culture.

A key aspect of the event will be making sticky rice dumplings called zongzi, one of China’s iconic delicacies.

These will then be shared with all who attend.

The association welcomes everyone of all ethnic backgrounds to join in the event and share a joyful time of peace, happiness and togetherness.

The free event will take place on Level 6 of Dunedin Community House in Princes St.