Activity trail launched for Matariki

To celebrate the Matariki year, over the next few weeks at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery, Toitū Otago Settlers Museum and Dunedin Public Libraries there will be hubs providing information about an activity trail that enables families to learn about the traits of each star in the Matariki constellation.

Star searchers visiting the Dunedin Public Art Gallery can also visit "Huikaau — where currents meet", an exhibition filled with toi Māori (arts) and kōrero.

If you are in the central business district next Thursday at morning tea time, listen out for a group of songbirds on a hīkoi (journey).